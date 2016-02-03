LUSAKA Feb 3 Zambia has almost halved the
tender sizes for government securities starting on Thursday as
the southern African state reduces borrowing, the central bank
said in a statement posted on its website.
The tender sizes had been reduced to 450 million Zambian
kwacha ($40 million) from 900 million kwancha and to 600 million
kwacha from 1,000 million kwacha for government bonds per
auction, the central bank said.
The World Bank warned that Zambia will require tough action
in 2016 to curb runaway expenditure, double-digit inflation and
growing twin deficits.
"They want to send a strong signal to the market that they
want to reduce domestic borrowing," said economist Lubinda
Habazoka of Zambia's Copperbelt University.
($1 = 11.2500 Zambian kwachas)
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)