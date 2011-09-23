LUSAKA, Sept 23 Wiping away a tear, Zambian president Rupiah Banda conceded electoral defeat on Friday to opposition leader Michael Sata and urged his supporters in Africa's biggest copper producer to accept the result peacefully.

"The people of Zambia have spoken and we must all listen," Banda told a news conference, with his wife Thandiwe standing at his side. "Now is not the time for violence and retribution. Now is the time to unite and build tomorrow's Zambia together.

"My generation, the generation of the independence struggle, must now give way to new ideas, ideas for the 21st century." (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Ed Cropley; editing by Marius Bosch)