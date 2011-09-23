LUSAKA, Sept 23 Wiping away a tear, Zambian
president Rupiah Banda conceded electoral defeat on Friday to
opposition leader Michael Sata and urged his supporters in
Africa's biggest copper producer to accept the result
peacefully.
"The people of Zambia have spoken and we must all listen,"
Banda told a news conference, with his wife Thandiwe standing at
his side. "Now is not the time for violence and retribution. Now
is the time to unite and build tomorrow's Zambia together.
"My generation, the generation of the independence struggle,
must now give way to new ideas, ideas for the 21st century."
