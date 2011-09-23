(Adds Obama comment)
By Chris Mfula and MacDonald Dzirutwe
LUSAKA, Sept 23 Zambian opposition leader
Michael Sata, a critic of Chinese investment, was sworn in as
president on Friday after an upset poll victory that ushered in
a smooth handover of power in Africa's biggest copper producer.
Sata, 74, swept to victory on the back of voters looking for
change in a country that has seen its economy grow but who felt
the riches from its mines had not made their way to the people
or created enough jobs.
He tried to reassure foreign mining firms their investments
would be safe but warned they needed to improve conditions for
their Zambian workforce.
"Foreign investment is important to Zambia and we will
continue to work with foreign investors who are welcome in the
country ... but they need to adhere to the labour laws," Sata
said after being sworn in following his upset victory over
former leader Rupiah Banda.
Zambians celebrated from the predawn hours of Friday after
Sata was declared the winner and painted the capital in the
green and white colours of his Patriotic Front Party.
"We should not allow violence to separate us. The gap
between the rich and the poor is growing wider and we need to
address that. I stand by the promise to change Zambia within 90
days," Sata said, pledging to slash the size of government and
tackle corruption.
In a continent where leaders are often reluctant to give up
power, incumbent Rupiah Banda tearfully conceded defeat, saying
the people had spoken. His Movement for Multi-party Democracy
(MMD) party has run Zambia since one-party rule ended in 1991.
"Now is not the time for violence and retribution. Now is
the time to unite and build tomorrow's Zambia together," he told
a news conference.
Election monitors from the European Union and regional
grouping SADC declared the vote free and fair although the
process was marred by violence after protests broke out over the
slow release of results.
Sata, nicknamed "King Cobra" because of his sharp tongue,
toned down his rhetoric against foreign mining firms, especially
from China, in the closing stages of the six-week campaign but
his victory could still make investors nervous.
Zambia's kwacha fell 2.9 percent to a 14-month-low of
5,150 against the dollar after Sata's victory and traders said
it would remain vulnerable until he gave clearer indications on
his future policies.
MINING RULES OVERHAUL
Analysts said Sata would review contracts with foreign
companies struck by Banda's administration, and could overhaul
mining, trade and banking regulations.
"Sata's upset victory will likely usher in a new era for a
resource-nationalist mining sector policy," said Sebastian
Spio-Garbrah, an analyst at Africa consultancy DaMina Advisors.
"Sata has said that his government will insist that foreign
miners keep all their export forex revenues within the country
and only repatriate profits. He has called for a new revamp of
the country's mining code and a review of mining contracts
signed under Banda."
Sata told Reuters last week he would maintain strong
commercial and diplomatic ties with China and would not
introduce a minerals windfall tax, but implied he might impose
some form of capital controls to keep dollars in the country.
Chief Justice Ernest Sakala declared him the winner after he
received 1,150,045 votes compared with Banda's 961,796 with 95.3
percent of constituencies counted.
Sata has enjoyed a long and varied career that included
stints in motor vehicle assembly plants in Britain and as a
porter with British Rail before becoming a grassroots political
activist under first president, Kenneth Kaunda.
He likes to keep a statue of a rearing snake on his desk as
a reminder to enemies of his sharp tongue.
"At long last the will of the people has been respected. The
people wanted change," said street vendor Peter Musonda.
Sata secured support among the youth on the back of campaign
promises to create jobs and his criticism that Banda's
government failed to let ordinary Zambians share in the proceeds
from the country's copper mines.
U.S. President Barack Obama congratulated Sata for a
historic victory.
"The hard work of a living democracy does not end when the
votes are tallied and the winners announced; instead it offers
the chance to reconcile and to advance greater security and
prosperity for its people," Obama said in a statement.
China welcomed the outcome of the vote and said it would
continue fostering cooperation.
Its companies have become major players in Zambia's $13
billion economy, with total investments by the end of 2010
topping $2 billion, according to data from the Chinese embassy.
But Sata has accused Chinese mining firms of slave labour
conditions with scant regard for safety or the local culture.
