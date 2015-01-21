Lusaka Jan 21 The Zambian kwacha gained 1.4 percent on Wednesday, a sign of investor confidence following a tight but smooth presidential elections in the southern African economy, where copper accounts for 70 percent of export earnings.

Zambians voted on Tuesday to elect a new president after its former leader died in office. The race for the presidency pits lawyer Edgar Lungu, head of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) against wealthy economist Hakainde Hichilema, of the United Party for National Development (UPND).

