Lusaka Jan 21 The Zambian kwacha gained 1.4
percent on Wednesday, a sign of investor confidence following a
tight but smooth presidential elections in the southern African
economy, where copper accounts for 70 percent of export
earnings.
Zambians voted on Tuesday to elect a new president after its
former leader died in office. The race for the presidency pits
lawyer Edgar Lungu, head of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF)
against wealthy economist Hakainde Hichilema, of the United
Party for National Development (UPND).
