By Chris Mfula and Joe Brock
LUSAKA, Jan 21 Zambia's ruling Patriotic Front
(PF) party candidate Edgar Lungu took an early lead on Wednesday
in a presidential election that ran into a second day after
heavy rains disrupted voting.
Results from 14 out of 150 constituencies showed defence and
justice minister Lungu, 58, had 103,634 votes, compared to
47,731 for his main rival, Hakainde Hichilema, 52, a wealthy
economist from the United Party for National Development (UPND).
Much of the southern African country was lashed by heavy rain
during election day and a handful of polling stations that could
not open will hold voting on Wednesday, the election commission
said.
Voter turnout was "very low" at around 34 percent for the
constituencies where ballots had been counted and the final
result may be announced later than Friday, it added.
However, the kwacha gained 1 percent against the
dollar to 6.49 as the peaceful vote eased investor jitters about
stability in Africa's second biggest copper producer.
With another election due late next year when President
Michael Sata's term would have ended had he not died in office,
the winner will have little time to turn around a stuttering
economy in one of Africa's most promising frontier markets.
Zambia has averaged 6-7 percent growth as the mining sector
boomed but that slowed to 5.5 percent last year, the
International Monetary Fund says, and could ease further with
the price of copper reaching a 6-year low this month.
Lungu, a former lawyer with a laid-back, populist style, has
used his campaign to tap into the grassroots support of his
predecessor, who died in October aged 77, prompting this week's
by-election.
Hichilema, one of Zambia's wealthiest businessmen, has said
if he wins he will draw on his experience in the private sector
to attract foreign investment and diversify an economy, where
copper accounts for 70 percent of export earnings.
(Editing by Ed Cropley)