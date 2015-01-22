(Corrects tally of votes cast in paragraph 4)
* Minister Lungu 50.75 pct vs economist Hichilema 45.14 pct
* Votes from around half of constituencies counted
* Election follows Sata's death last year
By Chris Mfula
LUSAKA, Jan 22 Zambia's ruling party
presidential candidate Edgar Lungu took a slim lead over his
rival Hakainde Hichilema after votes from more than half of
constituencies were counted, the electoral commission said on
Thursday.
With no reliable opinion polls in the southern African
state, few experts are keen to call a winner in the contest to
succeed Michael Sata, who died in office in October aged 77.
Results from 90 out of 150 constituencies showed Patriotic
Front candidate Lungu, 58, had 50.75 percent of votes, compared
to 45.14 percent for Hichilema, 52, a wealthy economist from the
United Party for National Development.
Defence and justice minister Lungu polled 590,252 votes and
Hichilema 524,976 out of just over 1.16 million ballots counted,
the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) said.
Turnout was around 34 percent as heavy rains disrupted
voting across much of the landlocked country. Observers said the
election was conducted in a fair manner.
The final result was due to be announced on Friday but could
be delayed.
ECZ chairperson Ireen Mambilima said the country's air force
was helping deliver elections material from polling stations
that could not be reached after heavy rains damaged some roads.
"I think if the Zambia Air Force will meet their target we
are hopeful that we can finish tomorrow," she said on Thursday.
The kwacha was 1.9 percent stronger at 6.35 against
the dollar at 1557 GMT, firming for the second day as the
peaceful vote eased investor jitters about stability in Africa's
second biggest copper producer.
With another election due late next year when Sata's term
would have ended had he not died in office, the winner will have
little time to turn around a stuttering economy in one of
Africa's most promising frontier markets.
Zambia has averaged 6-7 percent growth as the mining sector
boomed but that slowed to 5.5 percent last year, the
International Monetary Fund says, and could ease further with
the price of copper reaching a 6-year low this month.
Lungu, a former lawyer with a laid-back, populist style, has
used his campaign to tap into the grassroots support of his
predecessor Sata, promising voters cheaper food and fuel.
Hichilema, one of Zambia's wealthiest businessmen, has said
if he wins he will draw on his experience in the private sector
to attract foreign investment and diversify an economy, where
copper accounts for 70 percent of export earnings.
