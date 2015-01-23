(Recasts with latest result)
By Chris Mfula
LUSAKA Jan 23 Zambia's ruling party
presidential candidate Edgar Lungu maintained a slim lead over
his closest rival Hakainde Hichilema after votes from about 80
percent of constituencies were counted, the electoral commission
said on Friday.
With no reliable opinion polls in the southern African
state, few experts have been keen to call a winner in the
contest to succeed Michael Sata, who died in office in October
aged 77.
Results from 121 out of 150 constituencies showed Patriotic
Front candidate Lungu, 58, had 48.72 percent of votes, compared
to 46.85 percent for Hichilema, 52, a wealthy economist from the
United Party for National Development.
Defence and justice minister Lungu polled 701,089 votes and
Hichilema had 674,185 out of just over 1.43 million ballots
cast, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) said.
Turnout was around 34 percent as heavy rains disrupted
voting across much of the landlocked country. Observers said the
election was conducted in a fair manner.
With another election due late next year when Sata's term
would have ended had he not died in office, the winner will have
little time to turn around a stuttering economy in one of
Africa's most promising frontier markets.
Zambia has averaged 6-7 percent growth as the mining sector
boomed but that slowed to 5.5 percent last year, the
International Monetary Fund says, and could ease further with
the price of copper reaching a 6-year low this month.
Lungu, a former lawyer with a laid-back, populist style, has
used his campaign to tap into the grassroots support of his
predecessor Sata, promising voters cheaper food and fuel.
Hichilema, one of Zambia's wealthiest businessmen, has said
if he wins he will draw on his experience in the private sector
to attract foreign investment and diversify an economy, where
copper accounts for 70 percent of export earnings.
(Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)