LUSAKA Jan 24 Zambia's ruling party candidate
Edgar Lungu has a slim lead after most votes have been counted
in a presidential poll, the electoral commission said on
Saturday, with the final tally due later in the day.
With no reliable opinion polls in the southern African
state, experts have struggled to call a winner in the contest to
succeed Michael Sata, who died in office in October aged 77.
Patriotic Front candidate Lungu led rival Hakainde Hichilema
48.4 percent to 46.7 percent according to the latest results
from 141 out of 150 constituencies released by the Electoral
Commission of Zambia.
However, with another election scheduled for late next year
when Sata's term had been due to end, the winner will have
little time to turn around a stuttering economy in one of
Africa's most promising frontier markets.
Zambia has averaged 6-7 percent growth as the mining sector
boomed but that slowed to 5.5 percent last year, the
International Monetary Fund said, and could ease further with
the price of copper reaching a 6-year low this month.
Defence and justice minister Lungu, a former lawyer with a
laid-back, populist style, has used his campaign to tap into the
grassroots support of his predecessor Sata, promising voters
cheaper food and fuel.
Hichilema, one of Zambia's wealthiest businessmen, has said
that if he wins, he will draw on his experience in the private
sector to attract foreign investment and diversify an economy,
where copper accounts for 70 percent of export earnings.
Turnout for the election was around 32 percent as heavy
rains disrupted voting across much of the landlocked country.
Observers said the election was conducted in a fair manner.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Crispian Balmer)