LUSAKA Jan 24 Zambia's ruling party candidate
Edgar Lungu secured a narrow victory in this week's presidential
poll, results showed on Saturday, defeating his closest rival
who said the election had been "stolen".
The ballot was triggered by the death last October of the
President Michael Sata. With another election scheduled for late
next year when Sata's term had been due to end, Lungu will have
little time to turn around a stuttering economy in one of
Africa's most promising frontier markets.
Patriotic Front candidate Lungu won 48.3 percent of the vote
to 46.7 percent for Hakainde Hichilema, a wealthy economist from
the United Party for National Development, the Electoral
Commission of Zambia said.
Hichilema accused the commission of manipulating the results
in favour of Lungu -- a former lawyer with a laid-back, populist
style.
"The stolen election does not reflect the will of the people
of Zambia," he said. "If Edgar Lungu is sworn in, he should know
that he is an illegitimate president."
Turnout for the election was around 32 percent as heavy
rains disrupted voting across much of the country. Observers
said the ballot was conducted in a fair manner.
Hichilema had hoped to draw his experience in the private
sector to attract foreign investment and diversify an economy,
where copper accounts for 70 percent of export earnings.
Zambia has averaged 6-7 percent growth as the mining sector
boomed but that slowed to 5.5 percent last year, the
International Monetary Fund said, and could ease further with
the price of copper reaching a 6-year low this month.
Lungu used his campaign to tap the support of his
predecessor Sata, promising voters cheaper food and fuel.
