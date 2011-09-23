LUSAKA, Sept 23 Zambia's new President Michael Sata, pledging to improve the lives of his countrymen and women, said on Friday foreign investors were welcome in Africa's biggest copper producer but they had to adhere to labour laws.

"Foreign investment is important to Zambia and we will continue to work with foreign investors who are welcome in the country ... but they need to adhere to the labour laws," Sata said after being sworn in following his upset victory over former leader Rupiah Banda.

Sata said the gap between rich and poor was growing and this had to be addressed.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Marius Bosch)