LUSAKA, Sept 23 Zambia's new President Michael
Sata, pledging to improve the lives of his countrymen and women,
said on Friday foreign investors were welcome in Africa's
biggest copper producer but they had to adhere to labour laws.
"Foreign investment is important to Zambia and we will
continue to work with foreign investors who are welcome in the
country ... but they need to adhere to the labour laws," Sata
said after being sworn in following his upset victory over
former leader Rupiah Banda.
Sata said the gap between rich and poor was growing and this
had to be addressed.
