LUSAKA Oct 6 Zambia has lifted a ban on metal exports just two days after imposing it to sort out irregularities and increase transparency in Africa's top cooper producer, a minerals ministry official said on Thursday.

"The suspension has been lifted. The job has been done. We don't need 10 years to do the job," mines permanent secretary Godwin Beene told Reuters. (Reporting by Chris Mfula and Clara Ferreira-Marques; Writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)