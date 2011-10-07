JOHANNESBURG Oct 7 South Africa's FirstRand (FNB) said on Friday it had received formal notification from Zambia's central bank over the termination of a $5.4 million deal to acquire Finance Bank and would comply with the directive.

"FNB has agreed to this request, and provided the process is within Zambian law, we will continue to engage with BOZ (Bank of Zambia)," it said in a statement.

The central bank seized Finance Bank from its shareholders in 2010 for legal violations, including questionable loans. Finance Bank's chairman has said the seizure was politically motivated.

