LUSAKA Oct 3 New Zambian President Michael Sata on Monday reversed the $5.4 million sale of the nation's Finance Bank to South Africa's second-biggest lender FirstRand .

"There's no document of sale for Finance Bank and I am directing the Ministry of Finance to take the bank back to its owners immediately," Sata said.

The Zambian central bank said last month FirstRand would pay $5.4 million for the bank, which it seized from its shareholders in 2010 for violating the law through unsound practices, including insider borrowing. (Reporting by Chris Mfula)