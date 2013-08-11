Zimbabwe to pay bonuses after civil servants sit-in protest
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
LUSAKA Aug 11 Zambia's economy is likely to grow by 6 percent this year, falling short of its 7 percent target as a decline in copper prices constrains expansion, its finance minister said on Sunday.
Alexander Chikwanda also said at a media briefing that end-2013 inflation would exceed Zambia's 6 percent target.
Zambia, Africa's top copper producer, is feeling the impact of lower copper prices as demand for the metal has been hit by a sluggish global growth.
"This price level for most of our mines is not very good because their costs are higher," Chikwanda said.
Chikwanda also said Zambia's budget deficit now stands at 5 percent of GDP, beyond a 4.3 percent target, largely due to delays in scrapping a fuel subsidy and increased pay for government workers. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.
HARARE Zimbabwean junior doctors on Sunday called off a three-week strike saying the government had partially met their demands, a day before a one-day walk out by other public sector workers.