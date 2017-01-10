UPDATE 1-POSCO Q4 operating profit up 40 pct, but misses estimates
* Sees 54.8 trln won 2017 revenue; slight rise in global demand
SEOUL, Jan 25 South Korean steelmaker POSCO posted fourth-quarter operating profit that jumped 40 percent but was still well below market forecasts, according to Reuters' calculations, reflecting raw material costs that rose faster than steel prices.
