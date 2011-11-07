* Full-year output seen below 385,000 T
* High prices, shortages to boost exports
LUSAKA Nov 7 Zambia Sugar , the
country's largest sugar producer, said on Monday sugar output in
the current financial year would be below last year's 385,000
tonnes due to lower cane yields and reduced sucrose levels.
However, the company, a unit of South Africa's Illovo Sugar
, said improved factory performance would offset some of
the reduced production.
High world sugar prices and a shortage of sugar worldwide in
the six months from April to September 2011 had boosted exports
to its traditional regional markets, it said.
"Despite lower sugar production, higher sales realisations
combined with effective cost control and the benefit of improved
factory productivity have improved operating margins and
increased profit from operations by 40 percent compared to the
previous period," Zambia Sugar said.
Bulk raw sugar exports to the European Union (EU) had moved
efficiently although prices had been hit by currency
fluctuations and high logistics costs, it added.
Increased sugar production combined with duty and quota-free
access to the EU led to 108,000 tonnes of sugar being exported
to the EU in the year ended March 31, it said.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Cropley)