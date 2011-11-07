* Full-year output seen below 385,000 T

* High prices, shortages to boost exports

LUSAKA Nov 7 Zambia Sugar , the country's largest sugar producer, said on Monday sugar output in the current financial year would be below last year's 385,000 tonnes due to lower cane yields and reduced sucrose levels.

However, the company, a unit of South Africa's Illovo Sugar , said improved factory performance would offset some of the reduced production.

High world sugar prices and a shortage of sugar worldwide in the six months from April to September 2011 had boosted exports to its traditional regional markets, it said.

"Despite lower sugar production, higher sales realisations combined with effective cost control and the benefit of improved factory productivity have improved operating margins and increased profit from operations by 40 percent compared to the previous period," Zambia Sugar said.

Bulk raw sugar exports to the European Union (EU) had moved efficiently although prices had been hit by currency fluctuations and high logistics costs, it added.

Increased sugar production combined with duty and quota-free access to the EU led to 108,000 tonnes of sugar being exported to the EU in the year ended March 31, it said. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Cropley)