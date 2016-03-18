* Zambia to conclude programme with IMF in April
* Spending $660 mln on fuel subsidies, power imports
annually
* IMF says Zambia GDP grew 3 pct in 2015 vs 7 pct target
By Chris Mfula
LUSAKA, March 18 Zambia and the International
Monetary Fund have begun talks on an aid program after agreeing
that the country's budget deficit was not sustainable, a senior
Treasury official said on Friday.
The budget has come under strain as weak metal prices,
electricity shortages and a slowing economy in resource-hungary
China have hit growth in Africa's second-biggest copper producer
The government hopes to conclude negotiations on an IMF
programme during the lender's annual meetings in April, against
the background of the yawning budget deficit which widened to
8.1 percent of GDP in 2015 compared to a target of 6.9 percent.
"We are both of the view the current levels of the budget
deficit are unsustainable, as it leads to increased future
requirements for debt repayment," Treasury secretary Fredson
Yamba said at the end of an IMF mission to Zambia.
In February, Finance Minister Alexander Chikwanda had told
parliament the 2016 budget deficit would be contained around 3.9
percent of GDP, as the government implemented austerity measures
announced last year.
The IMF said in a statement at the end of its mission that
the government's finances were under immense stress, with
expenditure running far above budget.
Fuel subsidies and contracted emergency electricity imports
were estimated to cost Zambia about $660 million a year, the IMF
said.
There was little scope to loosen monetary policy as long as
fiscal imbalances are not addressed, it said.
"The authorities stressed that, notwithstanding the upcoming
general elections, they are committed to addressing the
budgetary pressures," it said, referring to general elections in
August.
Inflation had increased, expenditure pressures had risen,
and financing conditions had tightened substantially, it said.
The IMF mission estimated that economic growth declined to
about 3 percent in 2015 from a target of 7 percent.
The IMF called for measures to tackle the fiscal pressures
to boost market confidence and pave the way for increased
investment and growth, adding that "delays in implementing
corrective measures will only worsen the situation, increase the
adjustment cost and postpone the recovery."
Yamba said on Friday the government was also undertaking key
structural reforms, such gradually shifting to higher
electricity tariffs and fuel pricing, to streamline expenses.
In the short term, Zambia faced multiple challenges such as
tapering economic growth mainly due to lower mining and
agricultural output, as well as an electricity shortage.
(Editing by James Macharia and Toby Chopra)