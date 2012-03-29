LUSAKA, March 29 Zambia's inflation quickened to 6.4 percent year-on-year in March from 6.0 percent in February, the Central Statistics Office said on Thursday.

"The increase is attributed to increases in prices of food and non-alchoholic beverages," the Central Statistical Office said in a statement.

