UPDATE 3-Wiese misses out as South Africa's Steinhoff and Shoprite scrap merger
* Shares in Shoprite, Steinhoff rebound (Adds comment from Christo Wiese)
LUSAKA, March 29 Zambia's inflation quickened to 6.4 percent year-on-year in March from 6.0 percent in February, the Central Statistics Office said on Thursday.
"The increase is attributed to increases in prices of food and non-alchoholic beverages," the Central Statistical Office said in a statement.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)
* Shares in Shoprite, Steinhoff rebound (Adds comment from Christo Wiese)
* Pearson hit by broker target price cut (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* French bond yield gap over Germany hits widest since late 2012