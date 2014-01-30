DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
LUSAKA Jan 30 Zambia's inflation accelerated to 7.3 percent year-on-year in January from 7.1 percent in December, official data showed on Thursday.
On a month-on-month basis, inflation was unchanged from December at 0.9 percent compared with the previous month, the statistics agency said.
Africa's biggest copper producer recorded a trade surplus of 161 million Zambian kwacha ($28.94 million) in December after another surplus of 6 million kwacha in November.
