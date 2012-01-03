UPDATE 1-T-Mobile's quarterly revenue, profit beat estimates
Feb 14 T-Mobile US Inc, the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier, reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit as its promotional offers helped add more subscribers.
JOHANNESBURG Jan 3 Workers at the Zambian unit of Canada's First Quantum Minerals went on strike on Tuesday for a 100 percent pay rise, bringing production to a halt at the country's largest copper mine, a company official said.
"It came as a surprise because we are in the middle of negotiations with the union. We are not producing copper because all the workers have gone on strike," Kansanshi mine spokesman Godfrey Msiska told Reuters.
Msiska said the management at the mine, which produced 231,000 tonnes of copper in 2010, was meeting union officials to try and resolve the problem. (Reporting by Chris Mfula, editing by Ed Stoddard)
* Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reports a 5.3 percent passive stake in Littelfuse Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vonage announces strong fourth quarter and full year 2016 results, highlighted by 72% growth in 2016 vonage business revenue