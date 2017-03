LUSAKA May 24 Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines owned by London-listed Vedanta Resources will cut 2,000 jobs to restore profits, the company said on Friday, in a move likely to spark labour unrest in the continent's top copper producer.

"With the depression in the copper price, KCM needs to make business changes to remain economically viable," it said in a statement. KCM currently employs 8,263 people.