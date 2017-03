LUSAKA May 30 Zambia has told Konkola Copper Mines, owned by London-listed Vedanta Resources, and the country's mining unions to work together and find ways of mitigating proposed jobs cuts.

KCM said last week it will cut 2,000 jobs in Zambia to restore profits.

KCM and the unions are expected to report back to the government in not later than two weeks, the three parties said in a joint statement late on Wednesday. KCM currently employs over 8,000 people.