Majors exiting Canada's oil sands acting in own interest - Trudeau
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
LUSAKA Nov 4 Zambian President Michael Sata threatened on Monday to revoke the licence of Konkola Copper Mines, owned by London-listed Vedanta Resources, if the company goes through with a plan to lay off more than 1,500 workers.
"If he is threatening to lay off people let him lay off one and we will take away the licence from him," Sata told state-run ZNBC radio, referring to Konkola chief executive Kishore Kumar, who announced the plan to cut jobs last week.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has had a preliminary conversation with its union as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, a source with knowledge of the situation said Friday.