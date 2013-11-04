LUSAKA Nov 4 Zambian President Michael Sata threatened on Monday to revoke the licence of Konkola Copper Mines, owned by London-listed Vedanta Resources, if the company goes through with a plan to lay off more than 1,500 workers.

"If he is threatening to lay off people let him lay off one and we will take away the licence from him," Sata told state-run ZNBC radio, referring to Konkola chief executive Kishore Kumar, who announced the plan to cut jobs last week.