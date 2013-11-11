LUSAKA Nov 11 Zambia has revoked the work permit of the chief executive of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), owned by London-listed Vedanta Resources, in a growing row over plans by the company to cut hundreds of jobs, an official said on Monday.

"His work permit has been revoked and this means he cannot work in Zambia," interior ministry spokesman Moses Suwali said.

"He went ahead to fire 76 workers and left the country when he was supposed to meet government officials to discuss the planned retrenchments."