CAPE TOWN Feb 11 Konkola Copper Mines Plc
(KCM), a unit of London-listed mining company Vendanta
Resources, urgently needs tax refunds from the government to
swing back into profit, a company executive said.
David Paterson, Vice President of local economic development
at KCM, said Konkola was owed about $200 million in value added
tax (VAT) by the government.
Although Zambia's finance minister had resolved to pay back
future VAT returns, there had been no commitments on past
payments, he said.
"From our perspective that situation is unresolved,"
Paterson told Reuters on Wednesday at the Mining Indaba
conference in Cape Town.
Peterson said the company was in talks with banks about
repayment of debts.
KCM is one of Zambia's high cost producers and has said it
would have to its restructure operations after the government
hiked mining royalties in January.
Zambia has been withholding the VAT payments from mining
companies and other exporters it says have not produced import
certificates from destination countries - a step the government
says is needed for greater transparency.
The industry says that it is almost impossible to produce
such documentation because it sells to multi-national trading
houses, and has for months been saying it is owed $600 million.
Newly-elected Zambian President Edgar Lungu the row over new
royalties and VAT refunds to be resolved soon.
Royalties are at 20 percent from 6 percent on open pit mines
and 8 percent from 6 percent on underground mines.
Peterson said the government's decision to repay future VAT
returns was crucial to helping it move into cash generation, as
the company made nil core earning in the last quarter.
Vedanta said in January that it would look at deep
restructuring at the mine as it contends with operational issues
and falling copper prices.
Zambia's Chamber of Mines said in December the new royalties
would result in mining shaft closures and 12,000 job losses.
