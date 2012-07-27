(Adds details and background)
LUSAKA, July 27 Zambia will require state-owned
companies to list on its stock exchange, the finance minister
said on Friday, a move that could help invigorate the small
equity market in Africa's top copper producer.
"For government-owned companies, government will require
them to list to enhance capitalisation and afford Zambians a
chance to own stock," finance minister Alexander Chikwanda said
in a statement.
He also appealed to all companies of "meaningful size" to
list on the Lusaka bourse.
State-owned companies include the Zambia State Insurance
Corporation, the National Airports Corporation and the Zambia
National Broadcasting Corporation.
There are currently 24 companies listed on Lusaka's
All-share index. Regulators and governments in frontier
African countries are keen to draw more investors to equity
markets.
However, that growth has been hampered by low liquidity and
the shortage of listed firms.
The All-share index is down 8.2 percent so far this year in
local currency terms and down 3.5 percent in dollar terms,
making it one of the worst performers in sub-Saharan Africa.
