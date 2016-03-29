LUSAKA, March 29 The African Development Bank
has agreed to lend Zambia $125 million on concessional terms for
the improvement of sanitation, food security and support to
women entrepreneurs, the government said on Tuesday.
Finance minister Alexander Chikwanda and African Development
Bank country manager Damoni Kitabire signed the loan
agreement in Lusaka on Tuesday, the ministry of finance said.
A ministry statement said that $50 million would be used to
upgrade sanitation in the southern African country's capital,
earmark $45 million on a project to boost food security and $30
million on support to women in business.
