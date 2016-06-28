LUSAKA, June 28 Zambia's kwacha was largely flat on Tuesday after weakening more than 1 percent to the dollar earlier in the session on end month dollar demand by importers, traders said.

The currency had strengthened on Monday after exporters offloaded dollars to make local month-end payments, but importers took advantage of the favourable rates to buy dollars.

At 0809 GMT, it traded at 10.71 from 10.72 on Monday.

"Importers are in the market buying dollars because of the favourable rates," one commercial bank trader said.

Some analysts said the kwacha had room to strengthen as the market was sitting on long dollar positions with firms buying the local currency to pay taxes and salaries due on June 30. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)