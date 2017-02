LONDON Oct 5 The Zambian government has temporarily suspended metal export permits ahead of the release of new guidelines, the ministry of mines and minerals development said.

"All current permits issued by my Ministry are immediately suspended pending issuance of new guidelines by the government," the ministry said in the document, dated Oct. 4 and seen by Reuters.

The new procedures are to be in place by Oct. 16, according to the document which was addressed to the chief executives of mining companies working in the country. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Anthony Barker)