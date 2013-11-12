LUSAKA Nov 12 Mining group Metorex has sealed a one-year wage deal with Zambia's mining union for a 12 percent pay rise for 600 workers at its Chibuluma copper mine, a government official said on Tuesday.

"They signed the agreement this morning and we are very happy that the negotiations just lasted a few days," labour minister Fackson Shamenda said.

The deal between Metorex, a subsidiary of the Jinchuan Group of China, and the Mine Workers' Union of Zambia, would cover the period January to December 2014, Shamenda said. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)