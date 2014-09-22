LUSAKA, Sept 22 Zambia's energy minister on
Monday called for dialogue between Copperbelt Energy Corp
and Vedanta Resources to end a power supply
dispute that has paralysed the British mining company's
operations.
Copperbelt Energy on Sunday cut power to Vedanta's Konkola
mine for all but essential operations such as water pumping,
ventilation and the operation of medical facilities.
"Zambia's copper production will go down with this
restriction and Copperbelt Energy should sit down with Konkola
so that our economy does not suffer," Energy minister
Christopher Yaluma told state radio.
Copperbelt said on Monday Konkola had refused to make
payments for the electricity it consumed between April 2014 to
date, accumulating electricity bills totaling about $44 million.
Konkola last week lost a court application to stop
Copperbelt, one of the biggest power suppliers to mines in
Zambia, from cutting its electricity over the disputed bills.
Konkola, which produced 160,000 tonnes of copper in 2013,
also owns a tailings leach plant, a smelter at Nchanga and a
refinery at Nkana.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and
David Holmes)