LUSAKA, Sept 23 Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines
(KCM) has lost 482 tonnes of copper output worth $3.3 million
after Copperbelt Energy Corp. started restricting its power
supply, it said on Tuesday.
KCM, owned by Britain's Vedanta Resources, was
forced to shut down its Nchanga concentrator on Saturday after
Copperbelt Energy Corp's decision to restrict electricity supply
over an unpaid bill.
"Shutting down the concentrator has in turn affected
production at our Tailings Leach Plant, which depends on primary
material from the concentrator," KCM said in a statement.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)