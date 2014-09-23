LUSAKA, Sept 23 Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has lost 482 tonnes of copper output worth $3.3 million after Copperbelt Energy Corp. started restricting its power supply, it said on Tuesday.

KCM, owned by Britain's Vedanta Resources, was forced to shut down its Nchanga concentrator on Saturday after Copperbelt Energy Corp's decision to restrict electricity supply over an unpaid bill.

"Shutting down the concentrator has in turn affected production at our Tailings Leach Plant, which depends on primary material from the concentrator," KCM said in a statement. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)