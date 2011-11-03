(Adds comment from Chinese Foreign Ministry)
LUSAKA Nov 3 Chinese mining companies in
Zambia, Africa's biggest copper producer, are routinely flouting
laws designed to protect workers' safety and the right to
organise, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Thursday.
China's Foreign Ministry dismissed the report released by
HRW. A spokesman said China had been working closely with
African countries to ensure all cooperation was beneficial to
both sides.
The report by the New York-based HRW was likely to pile more
pressure on Chinese firms to alter their labour practices. It
urged newly elected president Michael Sata to follow through on
campaign promises to stamp out abuse of workers in the sector.
The 122-page study detailed persistent abuses in Chinese-run
mines, including poor health and safety conditions, and regular
12-hour and even 18-hour shifts involving arduous labour -- all
in violation of Zambian law.
HRW said mine bosses routinely threatened to fire workers
who refused to work in dangerous locations underground or tried
to report their grievances to mining regulators.
The four Chinese-run copper mining companies in Zambia are
subsidiaries of China Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Corporation
(CNMC), a state-owned enterprise.
CNMC in Zambia did not respond to requests for comment.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei denied the
report's allegations, saying "the conclusion made by Human
Rights Watch is inconsistent with the facts.
"In recent years, Chinese companies have been expanding
cooperation with African countries based on mutual benefit and
equality," Hong said.
"We have promoted employment there and contributed to the
economic and social development of African countries."
Hong said China had "formulated laws and regulations" to
ensure that work safety conditions and workers' rights were
"duly protected".
Sata, he said, had "expressed appreciation for China's
investment cooperation in Africa and will continue to continue
to engage in cooperation in trade and finance with China".
COPPER KEY TO ZAMBIAN ECONOMY
Copper mining is the lifeblood of the landlocked southern
African nation's economy, contributing nearly three-quarters of
its foreign exchange earnings, while China is the biggest
investor, having sunk more than $2 billion into the sector.
"China's significant investment in Zambia's copper mining
industry can benefit both Chinese and Zambians," said Daniel
Bekele, HRW's Africa director.
"But the miners in Chinese-run companies have been subject
to abusive health, safety, and labour conditions and long-time
government indifference."
Opposition leader Sata came to power in September on the
back of a populist election platform that included virulent
criticism of Chinese mining investment.
Since taking office, he has toned down his rhetoric and
stressed the need for foreign investment, but has made clear
that all companies must observe labour laws.
After his victory, analysts said Sata was unlikely to make
drastic changes for fear of derailing an industry goal of
doubling annual copper output to 1.5 million tonnes by 2016 --
an increase that will also yield fruits to Zambia's treasury.
Other mining firms in Zambia include Canada's First Quantum
Minerals and Barrick Gold , London-listed
commodity giant Glencore and Vedanta Resources ,
South Africa's Metorex .
HRW said its research was based on three field visits
between November 2010 and July 2011 and drew on more than 170
interviews with workers from both Chinese and other companies.
Eleven workers were shot and injured during a pay dispute at
a Chinese-run mine last year. Five others were hurt during a
similar confrontation at a different mine in 2005.
