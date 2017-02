LUSAKA, Sept 29 The tax the Zambian government is getting from mines in Africa's top copper producer is not enough and may need to be reconsidered, mines minister Wilbur Simusa said shortly after being appointed to the post on Thursday.

"The money we are getting from the mines in form of tax is not adequate and we are going to sit down with them and discuss so that we reach a win-win situation," Simusa, a mine engineer said.

President Michael Sata also appointed economist Alexander Chikwanda as finance minister. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Phumza Macanda; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)