LUSAKA Feb 25 Zambia's former mines minister was convicted of corruption on Monday for his role in the award of prospecting licences to a Chinese mining company in 2009.

Delivering judgment in the matter, magistrate Lameck Mwale said the prosecution had proved that Maxwell Mwale interfered in the award of licences to Zhonghui International Mining Group.

The magistrate said several witnesses testified that Mwale interfered in the licensing process for personal benefit and the Chinese company was subsequently awarded the licences.

Mwale is in prison awaiting sentencing on Friday. The offence for which he has been convicted, abuse of authority of office, carries a maximum jail term of 14 years. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Toby Chopra)