LUSAKA, June 18 Vedanta Resources'
Zambian unit Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) said on Thursday one of
the biggest challenges it faced was the high cost of electricity
in Africa's No.2 copper producer.
"One of the big challenges that we have for the future, for
us to be able to stabilize our operations, is to have affordable
power," KCM chief executive Steven Din said at a mining and
energy conference in Lusaka.
"The other challenge that we have going into the future is
just stable policies, whether its fiscal or regulations," Din
said.
Din added that the cost of electricity had trebled over the
last 10 years from what was envisaged when Vedanta invested in
the country.
Zambia in April 2014 increased electricity prices by almost
29 percent for mining companies, a move the Chamber of Mines
said was likely to hit mining operations.
KCM had a large power requirement as it operated one of the
wettest mines and needed to pump out huge volumes of water.
"That makes us the largest power user in the country, but
despite that we actually pay one of the highest prices in the
country," Din said.
