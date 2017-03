LUSAKA, April 28 Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) owned by London-listed Vedanta Resources halted production on Monday after a nationwide power outage, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

Spokesman Shapi Shachinda said production at both the Nchanga underground mine and Konkola mine was suspended, adding that "it is estimated that it will take at least three days to pump water from some of the flooded areas at Konkola mine."

