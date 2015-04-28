LUSAKA, April 28 Zambia's Copperbelt Energy Corp. (CEC) said on Tuesday it had restored electricity supply to its mining customers after a countrywide blackout, the company's spokeswoman said.

Chama Nsabika said normal power supply was restored to mining firms in the southern African country, including Vedanta's Konkola Copper Mines, Glencore's Mopani Copper Mines and Chibuluma mine, a unit of South Africa's Metorex owned by China's Jinchuan Group. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)