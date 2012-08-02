* Investment planned over 2-3 years
* Calls for 15-year development agreements
By Chris Mfula
LUSAKA, Aug 2 Canada's First Quantum Minerals
plans to invest more than $4 billion in a new mine and
expansion projects in Zambia - Africa's top copper producer - in
the next two to three years, a company official said.
Adam Little, head of tax at First Quantum Minerals, told
Reuters more than $2 billion would go into upgrading its
Kansanshi mine while its new Trident mine would absorb about
$1.7 billion.
First Quantum has been talking to the government on deals to
guarantee policy stability, he said.
"It would be nice and would help us with our investment if
we could have some assurance for maybe 15 years that the tax
rates would be as you see them now," Little, who was on a visit
to Zambia, said on Thursday.
Little also urged the government to reduce mineral royalty
taxes, which doubled to 6 percent last year.
"We at First Quantum and probably the industry as a whole
would prefer the mineral royalty tax to be at a lower level, in
the 3 to 4 percent range," he said.
On allegations made by Zambian officials that mining
companies were not paying their due taxes, Little said the
government may have over-estimated copper output.
Foreign miners operating in Zambia include Glencore
, Indian miner Vedanta, Barrick Gold,
Brazil's Vale and China Nonferrous Metals Corporation
Ltd.
First Quantum said on Wednesday second-quarter profit fell 9
percent as lower copper prices and higher production costs
outweighed higher copper and gold sales volumes.
It said its board had approved in May the Sentinel project
in Zambia, part of the Trident project, and was ramping up
development. Sentinel is expected to produce up to 280,000 to
300,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate annually.
The company had some $900 million in cash and $1.3 billion
of debt as of June 30. First Quantum has budgeted some $1.2
billion to $1.4 billion in capital spending for the year as it
boosts output at Kansanshi and starts up its Kevitsa mine in
Finland.
