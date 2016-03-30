LUSAKA, March 30 Glencore plans to invest over $1.1 billion in Zambia to sink three shafts with new technology that will extend mine life by over 25 years, its local unit said on Wednesday.

"We firmly believe that we shall be able to overcome the challenges that we face today as a company and become profitable and operationally-efficient," Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) said in a statement. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Stoddard)