By Chris Mfula
LUSAKA, Sept 23 Glencore's Zambian unit
Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) has notified the government that it
plans to lay off more than 3,800 workers due to lower metal
prices and high production costs, government sources said.
An electricity shortage in the southern African nation and
weaker copper prices have put pressure on its mining industry,
threatening output, jobs and economic growth in Africa's
second-biggest producer of the metal.
Mopani had initially said it planned to cut 4,300 citing
lower metal prices and high production costs.
"Mopani has served the labour commissioner with a notice
stating that they plan to declare 3,817 workers redundant," a
source at the labour ministry told Reuters late on Tuesday.
"They now have to wait for the labour commissioner's
opinion. The labour commissioner has to consent before they can
implement the plan," the source said.
Mining firms are required by law to notify the government
when planning to reduce jobs, another source at the ministry of
mines said.
"They are still engaging the unions and other stakeholders
like the government, so that number can't be final," the second
source said.
Glencore had raised the amount of money it planned to invest
in Mopani to almost $1 billion dollars from $500 million over
the next 18 months to improve efficiency, the source said.
Mopani's spokesman Cephas Sinyangwe declined to comment on
the planned job cuts and the proposed investment.
President Edgar Lungu's spokesman Amos Chanda said that
government officials had met executives at Glencore and Mopani
to urge them to follow the law while implementing the job cuts.
"We don't want a lot of jobs to be lost but we welcome
Glencore's plans to invest huge amounts of money in Mopani to
enable it withstand shocks like the current one," Chanda said.
