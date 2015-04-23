LUSAKA, April 23 Zambia's Konkola copper mines, a unit of Vedanta Resources Plc, will remain loss-making under a new tax regime that comes into effect in July, its Chief Executive Steven Din said.

Zambia's cabinet set the country's royalty tax rate for open cast and underground mining at 9 percent on Monday, although the changes are yet to be approved by parliament.

Africa's second-largest copper producer said it will also charge corporate income tax on mining operations at 30 percent, while mineral processing will attract a tax of 35 percent when the law takes effect on July 1. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)