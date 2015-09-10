UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LUSAKA, Sept 10 Zambia is talking to Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) over its parent company Glencore's plan to suspend operations following a drop on the metal's price, the minister of mines said on Thursday.
"We are about to start discussing with Mopani. We very much get concerned when pronouncements are made about retrenchments," Mines minister Christopher Yaluma told reporters. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.