LUSAKA, Sept 10 Zambia is talking to Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) over its parent company Glencore's plan to suspend operations following a drop on the metal's price, the minister of mines said on Thursday.

"We are about to start discussing with Mopani. We very much get concerned when pronouncements are made about retrenchments," Mines minister Christopher Yaluma told reporters. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)