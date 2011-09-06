* Fears strike may delay completion of Chinese mine
* Workers told to resume work immediately
LUSAKA, Sept 6 A construction company building
Zambia's Muliashi copper mine, owned by China Nonferrous Metals
Co Ltd, said on Tuesday it would sack 1,200 striking workers if
they did not return to work immediately.
The workers downed tools on Monday demanding a lunch
allowance and decent transport, raising fears the project may be
delayed.
"If they don't report for work tomorrow we will have no
option but to terminate their contracts because we don't want to
miss our December 31 target," African Construction and Trade Ltd
spokesman Humphrey Kapembwa said.
The Muliashi project is due to be commissioned by the end of
this year, with finished copper production estimated at 30,000
tonnes per year.
