* Fears strike may delay completion of Chinese mine

* Workers told to resume work immediately

LUSAKA, Sept 6 A construction company building Zambia's Muliashi copper mine, owned by China Nonferrous Metals Co Ltd, said on Tuesday it would sack 1,200 striking workers if they did not return to work immediately.

The workers downed tools on Monday demanding a lunch allowance and decent transport, raising fears the project may be delayed.

"If they don't report for work tomorrow we will have no option but to terminate their contracts because we don't want to miss our December 31 target," African Construction and Trade Ltd spokesman Humphrey Kapembwa said.

The Muliashi project is due to be commissioned by the end of this year, with finished copper production estimated at 30,000 tonnes per year. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Cropley)