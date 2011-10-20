Lusaka Oct 20 Zambia has suspended the issuance of new mining licences to root out potential corruption and "clean up" the process, the mines minister in Africa's top copper producer said on Thursday.

"My ministry has with immediate effect and until further notice suspended the issuance of new applications, renewal and transfer of mining and non-mining rights," Wylbur Simuusa said at a media briefing.

"During the suspension period, there will be an audit and clean-up of all mining and non-mining rights."

Zambia's long-time opposition leader Michael Sata won election in the southern African country a month ago on a populist platform, with criticisms foreign investors and promises to fight corruption. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)