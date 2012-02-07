PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Pay rise highest by miner in 2012
* Chinese miner grants 16 pct pay rise
LUSAKA Feb 7 Barrick Gold's Lumwana Mining Company in Zambia has awarded its workers a pay rise of 18 percent, its said on Tuesday, the highest hike by a foreign miner so far this year in Africa's top copper producer.
The agreement with unions includes housing and meal allowances as well as stipends for higher education and other perks, the company said in a statement.
China Nonferrous Metals Mining Corporation's Luanshya Copper Mines also raised its workers' salaries by 16 percent, it said in a separate statement.
Glencore International's Mopani Copper Mines last week agreed to a 17 percent pay rise with unions, almost triple the inflation rate, a labour official said.
Konkola Copper Mines, part of London-listed Vedanta Resources, awarded a similar pay increase last month.
Zambian President Michael Sata, who swept to power last year on the back of promises to spread the benefits of mineral wealth, asked labour unions last week to keep salary demands close to inflation, which slowed to 6.4 percent in January.
He also told cabinet ministers not to interfere in salary negotiations, saying that could scare foreigners looking to invest in the fast-growing country.
Sata's support base is with the working class in Lusaka and the northern Copperbelt. Before last year's election, he frequently attacked foreign investment, most notably from China, although he has toned down the rhetoric since coming to power. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by David Dolan)
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Feb 8 One of Britain's biggest builders Redrow said on Wednesday a government policy white paper designed to tackle the growing housing crisis by helping renters and building more homes lacks detail in several areas.
LONDON, Feb 7 Britain set out plans on Tuesday to make renting more affordable, protect tenants and punish developers for not building quickly enough, in a shift away from decades of policy almost solely promoting home ownership.