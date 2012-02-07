* Pay rise highest by miner in 2012

* Chinese miner grants 16 pct pay rise

LUSAKA Feb 7 Barrick Gold's Lumwana Mining Company in Zambia has awarded its workers a pay rise of 18 percent, its said on Tuesday, the highest hike by a foreign miner so far this year in Africa's top copper producer.

The agreement with unions includes housing and meal allowances as well as stipends for higher education and other perks, the company said in a statement.

China Nonferrous Metals Mining Corporation's Luanshya Copper Mines also raised its workers' salaries by 16 percent, it said in a separate statement.

Glencore International's Mopani Copper Mines last week agreed to a 17 percent pay rise with unions, almost triple the inflation rate, a labour official said.

Konkola Copper Mines, part of London-listed Vedanta Resources, awarded a similar pay increase last month.

Zambian President Michael Sata, who swept to power last year on the back of promises to spread the benefits of mineral wealth, asked labour unions last week to keep salary demands close to inflation, which slowed to 6.4 percent in January.

He also told cabinet ministers not to interfere in salary negotiations, saying that could scare foreigners looking to invest in the fast-growing country.

Sata's support base is with the working class in Lusaka and the northern Copperbelt. Before last year's election, he frequently attacked foreign investment, most notably from China, although he has toned down the rhetoric since coming to power. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by David Dolan)