LUSAKA May 10 Zambia's state-owned power
company Zesco Ltd has concluded negotiations with First Quantum
Minerals over a power tariff for the Sentinel copper
project, it said on Thursday.
"We have been meeting and finally wrote to First Quantum
giving them an offer of an electricity tariff," Zesco's director
of generation and transmission Christopher Mubemba said.
First Quantum said in a statement it would soon start
full-scale project development and aims for completion in late
2014.
Sentinel is expected to have an annual production capacity
of up to 300,000 tonnes of copper, it said.
