LUSAKA, Sept 12 Zambia has rejected a proposal
by Australia's Zambezi Resources Ltd to develop a $494
million open cast copper mine in a game reserve, citing
environmental concerns, a government agency said on Wednesday.
Zambezi Resources' Zambian subsidiary Mwembeshi Resources
said in March it planned to start copper production at the
Kangaluwe project in the Lower Zambezi National Park by 2015.
But a spokeswoman for Zambia's environmental management
agency, which has to approve all huge infrastructure projects,
told Reuters the project had been rejected.
"The proposed site is not suitable for the nature of the
project since it is located in the middle of a national park,"
said spokeswoman Ireen Chipili.
Following the announcement of the planned project,
environmentalists had been lobbying the government against
allowing the mine.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Stoddard)