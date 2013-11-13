UPDATE 1-Toshiba's Westinghouse should decide on Chapter 11 by end-March -Japan Finmin
* Could face delisting if it misses extension until March 27 (Recasts and writes through)
LUSAKA Nov 13 Zambia said on Wednesday it viewed any moves by mining companies to cut their workforces without consulting the government as a violation of their investment licences.
"It has been observed that some investors in some mining companies have found it necessary to down size their workforce each time they are faced with operational challenges," the government of Africa's top copper producer said in a statement.
It added: "Government views such actions as a violation of, and not within the spirit of the investment licence."
* Could face delisting if it misses extension until March 27 (Recasts and writes through)
MELBOURNE, March 10 London copper steadied on Friday after six straight days of declines but was on track to log its steepest weekly loss since August after an influx of deliveries into exchange warehouses this week doused immediate supply concerns.
CARACAS, March 9 A World Bank tribunal's order for Venezuela to pay $1.4 billion in damages to Exxon Mobil Corp over nationalizations has been annulled, a lawyer for the Venezuelan government said on Thursday.