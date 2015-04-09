LUSAKA, April 9 Zambia's cabinet will table
changes to mining royalties on Monday after the finance and
mines ministers proposed the amendments, the president's
spokesman said on Thursday.
Zambian President Edgar Lungu last month directed the
finance and mining ministers to change royalties on mining firms
by April 8, saying the copper-producer could consider
temporarily reverting to the tax regime in 2014.
"The technical committee has finished looking at the
proposals from the ministers of finance and mines. Cabinet will
table the proposed changes on Monday," presidential spokesman
Amos Chanda told Reuters.
The decision to increase royalties in January for open pit
mines to 20 percent from 6 percent and those for underground
mines to 8 percent from 6 percent has rattled foreign mining
firms in Africa's second-largest copper producer.
Unions are also worried that jobs could be lost.
Zambia's kwacha has gained lost ground against the dollar as
the market anticipated changes to the existing tax regime in
favour of mining companies.
